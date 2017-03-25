 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge
 
SM Krishna's prediction: It will be BJP in 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2017, 3:13 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 10:56 am IST
After Mr Yeddyurappa made a request, Mr Krishna agreed to campaign in the Nanjanagud and Gundlupet by-polls.
Former CM S.M. Krishna who was recently inducted into the BJP, with party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa at the BJP office in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Friday where he addressed party workers.
 Former CM S.M. Krishna who was recently inducted into the BJP, with party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa at the BJP office in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Friday where he addressed party workers.

Bengaluru: Predicting a clear political polarisation will take place, newly baptised BJP leader, S.M. Krishna said the polarisation would help to instal a BJP government after the 2018 assembly elections.

Talking to party workers and leaders at the BJP state headquarters at Malleswaram here on Friday evening, Mr Krishna said that with his joining the party, the political polarisation has begun. "This will continue for the next six months. After that a clear picture will emerge," he said.

Mr Krishna who was welcomed by scores of BJP leaders including former deputy chief minister, R. Ashok at BIAL, was given a rousing welcome at the party office. Party state unit chief, B.S. Yeddyurappa cut short his election campaign in Nanjangud and Gundlupet to come back to Bengaluru to welcome the former Union minister.

Mr Krishna, in his usual style of lacing sarcasm with dignified words, explained how he was unceremoniously removed from the Union cabinet. "I was about to plane a flight to UK to watch Wimbledon. Mrs Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh had invited me to join the cabinet. The invitation was as unexpected as my unceremonious dropping from the cabinet," he said. He clarified once again that he joined the BJP without expecting any post.

Mr Krishna showered praise on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and said demonetisation and the surgical strikes were some of the measures that attracted him to the BJP.

"We have to work to realise the Prime Minister's dream," he said. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly said that it was sad that Mr Krishna had to bow before Amit Shah who had neither the maturity nor stature of Mr Krishna. Mr Krishna hit back at Mr Kharge and said, "We feel pained when you bow before the Congress vice president who is no match for your political experience and wisdom."

After Mr Yeddyurappa made a request, Mr Krishna agreed to campaign in the Nanjanagud and Gundlupet by-polls. He recalled how he along with Devraj Urs could not defeat V. Srinivas Prasad. "I would love to campaign for my friend, Mr Prasad," he said.

The move that took 2 years and nine months
“I quit Congress because of mental torture,” said S.M. Krishna, in a recurring comment on why he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Friday, set the seal on a move he may have mulled for over two years, before he acted — setting up a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, nine months ago in June. Not a sudden decision

Tags: s.m. krishna
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

