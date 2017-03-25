Sand mafia curbs boost revenue, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Curbing of sand mafia in the state has led to an increase in revenues from sand mining from Rs 10 crore before 2014 to Rs 375 crore, municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

Sand mining and rule of mafia kicked up a row between Mr Rao, backed by TRS MLCs and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir and P. Sudhakar Reddy.

Refuting the Congress allegation that sand mafia was ruling the roost in the state, Mr Rao countered by saying that the TRS government’s strong action has led to increase in sand revenues.

“Sand mafia ruled the roost in Congress rule. In 2012-2013, revenue from sand was only Rs 10 crore per annum. In TRS rule, it jumped to Rs 375 crore during 2015-2016. From a mere Rs 3.15 crore income through fines, we got Rs 11.80 crore in 2016,” Mr Rao said.

“Congress charge is like a cat going for a pilgrimage after eating 100 rats,” he said, leading to strong protests from Mr Shabbir Ali, Mr Sudhakar Reddy and others. TRS MLCs countered the Opposition protests.