Five BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana assembly for protesting quota

Published Mar 25, 2017, 1:09 am IST
BJP and its frontal organisation BJYM termed the 12 per cent quota proposal for Muslims as “unconstitutional”.
Several BJP workers were arrested during a protest near the Assembly against introducing a Bill for providing reservations for Muslims, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Five BJP MLAs were on Friday suspended from the Assembly for two days for disrupting the proceedings over the government’s moves to enhance reservations to Muslims from the present 4 per cent to 12 per cent.

The suspended BJP MLAs — K. Laxman, G. Kishan Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and Raja Singh — and hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists were later arrested at Basheerbagh when they tried to gate-crash into Assembly as part of their “Chalo Assembly” rally on the issue.

They said that dissent was a right of the people in a democracy and demanded retaining of Dharna Chowk at Indira Park.  

After their release, Dr. Laxman told DC: “8,000 BJP leaders and activists were arrested across Hyderabad by the police. We will continue our protests on Saturday.”

Earlier, as soon as the Assembly session began, the five BJP MLAs wearing black khandwas rushed to Speaker’s podium and raised slogans against reservations for Muslims and also against shifting of Dharna Chowk.

When all attempts by Speaker Madhusudhana Chary to convince the BJP leaders to return to their seats and raise the issue after Question Hour failed, Legislative Affairs minister T. Harish Rao moved a resolution suspending the five MLAs for “this week” (two days, Friday and Saturday).

Mr Harish Rao told Assembly that Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly took a decision that all issues should be raised only after Question Hour.

“Their intention was clear. Since BJYM gave Chalo Assembly call, they wanted to join the march, hence disrupted the proceedings so that they get suspended. This is not right,” Mr Harish Rao alleged.

Congress Floor leader K. Jana Reddy who also opposed the suspension of the BJP MLAs, walked out in their support.

Speaking at media point in the Assembly, Dr Laxman alleged the state was witnessing emergency-like situation under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The behaviour of the TRS government is highhanded. We will go to people and expose the government’s games,” he said.

BJP Floor leader G Kishan Reddy said they moved an adjournment motion on the issue, but the Speaker disallowed it.  

Security was beefed up around the Assembly and Legislative Council following BJP and BJYM protests. BJP national general secretary Muralidhar condemned the arrest of BJP leaders.

Tags: telangana assembly, bjp mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

