Eyeing polls, Narendra Modi talks to Gujarat MPs

New Delhi: After his meeting with parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a breakfast meeting with MPs from his home state Gujarat and asked them to work overtime as public servants to fulfil people’s expectations.

Parliamentarians from Rajasthan, Goa, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar islands were also present in the informal meeting with Modi at his residence. MPs also apprised the Prime Minister about development works in their respective constituencies and congratulated him and party president Amit Shah for recent poll victories.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for later this year and Modi asked MPs to make sure that central government’s schemes are known to people for whom they are aimed for. With currently 123 of the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat assembly, the BJP has announced ‘Mission 150’ for the polls.

“Modiji asked MPs to work overtime to fulfil expectations of the people and told them to make people aware about various initiatives taken by the Centre for public welfare,” said an MP who was present at the meeting.

Later in a statement, the BJP said that the Prime Minister has requested MPs to use digital platforms for doing transactions and also connect with social media to reach out to the people.

The MPs were also told that they should spread the message among people about the Centre’s welfare schemes.

Besides Modi, party veteran and Gandhinagar MP, L K Advani, party president Shah and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar were also present at the meeting. Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani, who is party MP from Gujarat, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Shah informed the MPs about Centre’s decision to set up a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), a constitutional body for welfare and addressing the grievances of backward classes. Shah said the commission will lead to substantial improvement in lives of people from backward classes.