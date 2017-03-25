Congress may see changes as Sonia Gandhi returns

New Delhi: After the drubbing in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with vice- president Rahul Gandhi, returned back to Delhi early on Friday morning.

Sonia had gone abroad for her medical checkup prior to election results, which were declared on March 11. She has not been keeping well for sometime now and Rahul has been at the helm of affairs. In the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, Ms Gandhi did not even campaign.

After the poll results and swearing in of Capt. Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi also travelled abroad to be with his mother. The two leaders have returned to the country amid a growing clamour for structural changes within the party after its debacle in the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls.