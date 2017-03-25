Nation, Politics

Congress may see changes as Sonia Gandhi returns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Sonia had gone abroad for her medical checkup prior to election results, which were declared on March 11.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After the drubbing in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with vice- president Rahul Gandhi, returned back to Delhi early on Friday morning.

Sonia had gone abroad for her medical checkup prior to election results, which were declared on March 11. She has not been keeping well for sometime now and Rahul has been at the helm of affairs. In the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states, Ms Gandhi did not even campaign.

After the poll results and swearing in of Capt. Amarinder Singh,  Rahul Gandhi also travelled abroad to be with his mother. The two leaders have returned to the country amid a growing clamour for structural changes within the party after its debacle in the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls.

Tags: sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ministers' absence in Karnataka Assembly irk BJP members

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Jagadish Shettar (Photo: PTI/File)

Opposition protests alleged move to disband OBC commission

Opposition parties protesting in Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa files nomination for R K Nagar bypoll

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (File photo)

India advises Pak to address challenge of terrorism

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit hoists the country's flag during the Pakistan Day celebrations at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Armed with broom, UP Minister cleans office, corridor

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham