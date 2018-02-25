search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

None can dislodge our government, says TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 4:10 am IST
Heaping praise on party founder MGR and former CM Jaya deputy CM Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK party would thrive for the next 100 yrs
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam pay tribute after unveiling of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa at party headquarters on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary in Chennai on Saturday. — DC
 Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam pay tribute after unveiling of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa at party headquarters on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary in Chennai on Saturday. — DC

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday unveiled the statue of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa at party headquarters here on Saturday. Both CM Palaniswami and his deputy asserted that no one in Tamil Nadu can dislodge the ruling AIADMK from power.

In his speech, Palaniswami said there are vested interests trying to create a rift between AIADMK functionaries, but their thoughts will not materialise as 1.5 crore party cadres are united and are fighting like soldiers to protect the party and the government like their eyelids.

 

Heaping praise on party founder MGR and former CM Jayalalithaa deputy CM Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK party would thrive for the next 100 years.

“After the demise of Amma new political outfits have mushroomed in TN and the people behind these outfits project them as a saviour of Tamils. Mark my words these outfits would soon burst out like balloons in the sky. Balloons will be colourful for some time, but they will come down when they burst,” he said in veiled attack on actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s political plunge .     

Puja was performed for the life-size statue of Jayalalithaa and cadres celebrated by distributing sweets and bursing crackers.  Both the AIADMK coordinators Panneerselvam and Palaniswami also launched the party’s official Tamil daily “Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,” (Our Revolutionary Leader Amma) on the occasion.

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami, aiadmk, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

“Virat (Kohli) has a stiff back and he needs some rest. It has been a long season for him and unfortunately he misses out but gives someone else a chance to step up,” said Rohit Sharma after the toss in third South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and the story of 'Lucky 24'

In his 200th Test here, Sachin created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play as many matches in the longest format. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka: Main criterion for Congress ticket is winnability factor, says KC Venugopal

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal

BJP smells borewell scam in H Anjaneya’s ministry

Shobha Karandlaje

Narendra Modi graft facilitator, lets scamsters flee: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Ruling Congress members led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Opposition members argue over an issue during the Assembly session in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Mixed statements from Rajinikanth on politics, cinema

The actor, who has announced his intention to contest assembly polls, made a veiled attack on Kamal Haasan during a close door meeting with supporters.

EPS, OPS to unveil statue of Jayalalithaa today

AIADMK will mark the 70th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa by unveiling her full-size statue at the party headquarters here and launching a newspaper in memory of her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham