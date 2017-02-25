Nation, Politics

BMC polls: Nitin Gadkari bats for BJP-Sena alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:55 am IST
He singled out Sena mouthpiece Saamana for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: While the Sena and BJP are still struggling to get a majority in the BMC, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that there is ‘no option’ for his party, other than join hands with the Sena for control of the Mumbai civic body. BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had also aired a similar view after the results on Thursday.

“The situation now is that both parties have no option but to come together again. The final decision on this issue has to be taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. Both are mature and I am sure they will take the right decision. I feel leaders of both parties have to take a decision, showing sujh bujh (understanding) and maturity,” Gadkari said to a Marathi TV channel

He singled out Sena mouthpiece Saamana for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. “If there has to be a friendship with us (BJP), then there has to be a check on the writings in Saamana. How will there be friendship when Saamana, on a daily basis, writes insulting things about the PM and our party president?” Mr Gadkari said.

Meanwhile, with the elections over, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are now vying for the coveted Mayor’s chair in the richest corporation of the country. To have their own Mayor in the BMC, both the saffron parties are doing some hectic lobbying.

Tags: nitin gadkari
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
 

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.
 

Premium Friday: Japan lets its employees leave early to shop

Major firms including automakers Nissan and Toyota, beverage giant Suntory and brokerage Nomura are taking part in the government-backed initiative. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Political storm in Karnataka over alleged payoffs to Congress leaders

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI/File)

Jaya's niece Deepa floats party, may fight polls from Amma’s constituency

Late J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar with her husband at the launch of her new party

Lalu Yadav plays down Rabri's suggestion of son Tejaswi as Bihar CM

RJD President Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Faulty govt policies responsible for unemployment in Telangana: Congress

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo: File)

Bombs, grenades recovered a day before Modi's election rally in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham