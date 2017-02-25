BMC polls: Nitin Gadkari bats for BJP-Sena alliance

Mumbai: While the Sena and BJP are still struggling to get a majority in the BMC, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that there is ‘no option’ for his party, other than join hands with the Sena for control of the Mumbai civic body. BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had also aired a similar view after the results on Thursday.

“The situation now is that both parties have no option but to come together again. The final decision on this issue has to be taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. Both are mature and I am sure they will take the right decision. I feel leaders of both parties have to take a decision, showing sujh bujh (understanding) and maturity,” Gadkari said to a Marathi TV channel

He singled out Sena mouthpiece Saamana for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. “If there has to be a friendship with us (BJP), then there has to be a check on the writings in Saamana. How will there be friendship when Saamana, on a daily basis, writes insulting things about the PM and our party president?” Mr Gadkari said.

Meanwhile, with the elections over, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are now vying for the coveted Mayor’s chair in the richest corporation of the country. To have their own Mayor in the BMC, both the saffron parties are doing some hectic lobbying.