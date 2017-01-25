Nation, Politics

UP polls: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to attend six joint rallies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 25, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Akhilesh Yadav starts his campaign; Rahul Gandhi will follow soon.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, launched his party’s campaign from Sultanpur by accusing the Centre of trying to emulate his policies in the upcoming Union Budget.

Interestingly, Mr Yadav chose to start his campaign from a constituency where polling is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on February 27.

The Chief Minister, in his campaign, will not be using his much-publicised Mercedes bus due to paucity of time. He will travel on a helicopter and address two to three meetings in a day.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will soon launch his campaign from western Uttar Pradesh where polling is to be held in the first phase on February 11.

According to Congress sources, Mr Gandhi will be addressing about six rallies in this region including Mathura, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Bulandshahr and Aligarh.

Three rallies are likely to be held in constituencies where Congress candidates are contesting and three in SP constituencies. “The idea is to send a clear message to workers in both parties as well as the voters that the alliance is for keeps,” said a source. After the alliance, both leaders are reworking their strategy, and sources say that they could address about six joint rallies across the state.

However, it is believed that during their joint rallies, both the leaders will focus on the failures of the Modi government, the lack of development in the BSP regimes and the need to keep divisive forces at bay.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

