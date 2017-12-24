search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu: Those with political background encroach waterbodies, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2017, 6:23 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 7:33 am IST
The party also sought a mechanism to ensure dwellings for the poor, especially the Adi Dravidas at Thiruverkadu in the city.
BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
 BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: Over 85 per cent of waterbodies in Chennai have been encroached by those with political background, the BJP here has alleged and called for concrete measures from the government to contain this. The party also sought a mechanism to ensure dwellings for the poor, especially the Adi Dravidas at Thiruverkadu in the city. Squarely blaming political parties for encouraging encroachments on waterbodies, BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has said the encroachments by politically influential persons have become rampant and government should take concrete steps to prevent the waterbodies from vanishing.

“Waterbodies are the lifeline to any place where people live and it is doubly so for Chennai, which always experiences problems due to water scarcity. It is sad that encroachments are made on lakes and rivers, chocking the primary source of water to the people,” she said after visiting residential settlements on the banks of Cooum river at Thiruverkadu here on Saturday. The BJP members of Tiruvallur district claim that some of the residents in Thiruverkadu were being evicted in the name of river widening programme. Tiruvallur west district president J. Loganathan accompanied Dr Tamilisai.

 

 Earlier this year, the party president took pot shots at DMK saying the Dravidian major was seeking “pava vimochanam (salvation for their sin) by taking up the desilting of temple tanks.” During an occasion, party’s national secretary H. Raja had slammed civic authorities and said the waterbodies in Tamil Nadu have not been desilted for the past half-a-centurydu here on Saturday.

The BJP members of Tiruvallur district claim that some of the residents in Thiruverkadu were being evicted in the name of river widening programme. Tiruvallur west district president J. Loganathan accompanied Dr Tamilisai. Earlier this year, the party president took pot shots at DMK saying the Dravidian major was seeking “pava vimochanam (salvation for their sin) by taking up the desilting of temple tanks.”

Tags: waterbodies, dwellings for the poor, tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noise Loop Lite smartwatch review: A smart wearable on a tight budget

Eager smartwatch enthusiasts will notice that it ‘co-incidentally’ looks pretty identical to Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch.
 

2017 year-ender: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

Without this fierce competition, we wouldn’t have been able to witness the advances that re-shaped the technology industry. (Photo; Pixabay)
 

Christmas miracle: Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time

Her family filmed the moment a clinician fitted Maggie with a stylish pink headband that keeps her new hearing aid in place. (Representational Image)
 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh ACB colours corrupt babus

The ACB's new strategy is to group government officers into red for most corrupt, yellow for corrupt and green for honest.

V Hanumantha Rao: Find Hindu, Sikh pilgrimages

He held a dinner meeting for Christians ahead of Christmas where he promised them a Jerusalem yatra with subsidy from the government, Mr Hanumanha Rao said.

Asaduddin Owaisi: Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit masjid?

I want to ask the Congress, why they went to so many temples in Gujarat and why they didn’t visit a single mosque, madrasa or dargah. (Photo: DC)

Parties gang up on SC split

Opposition parties are targeting the TRS on caste issues, especially the categorisation of SCs.

Leaf out of Modi’s book, Siddaramaiah banks on Kannada Asmita

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches development projects in Belagavi district on Friday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham