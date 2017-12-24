Leaf out of Modi’s book, Siddaramaiah banks on Kannada Asmita

Bengaluru: In a move that could be seen as the Siddaramaiah government keeping one eye clearly on 'Kannada Asmita' - Kannada pride - the CM sent a member of his cabinet, Housing Minister M. Krishnappa to receive a memorandum from Kannada Rakshna Vedike, which had organised a rally at Freedom Park in the city on Saturday demanding job reservations for Kannadigas.

In the last couple of months, Mr Siddaramaiah has not left any stone unturned in this regard, be it removing signboards in Hindi at Namma Metro stations or raising the bogey of separate state flag, Mr Siddaramaiah has been doing it all to raise Kannada Asmita.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader in the Congress party conceded that there was nothing wrong in talking about Kannada Asmita. "If anything it helps our party to consolidate votes in our favour, certainly Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah will do it."

“Mr Siddaramaiah who started off his political career as chairman of Kannada Kavalu Samiti, which in its present day avatar is the Kannada Development Authority, knows that raising Kannada Asmita can do wonders for the party ahead of elections. Therefore, he has been leaving no room for chance in this regard,” the source said.

Even the smallest of demands from this segment, Mr Siddaramaiah is ready to reciprocate, which he feels will be helpful to consolidate pro-Kannada votes across the state in party's favour," the source observed. The source further added that Mr Siddaramaiah saying in his speeches that he is son of this soil, is only another pointer towards his aim to consolidate pro-Kannada votes in big way.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Housing minister, M. Krishnappa after receiving a memorandum from the Kannada Rakshana Vedike leaders, said that the state government was committed to implementing the recommendations of Sarojini Mahishi committee. "Sarojini Mahishi Committee report is like a guiding light for our state government," he declared and added that the issue raised by the KRV was all the more pertinent at this juncture which he will bring it to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's notice as soon as possible.

Poll under CM leadership

Setting at rest rumblings to the contrary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has put his seal of approval on the party facing the 2018 Assembly polls in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Revealing this here on Saturday, senior Congress leader, Veerappa Moily also made it clear that the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister was a “closed chapter,” to the dismay of supporters of KPCC president, Dr G Parameshwar , who was seen as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister post the elections.