EC disqualifies senior MP minister Narottam Mishra for 3 years

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
An EC spokesperson confirmed that Mishra had been disqualified for three years from Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday disqualified senior Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra for filing wrong accounts of election expenditure.

His election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.

Rajendra Bharti of the Congress had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his election expenditure in the 2008 polls.

The EC had served notice to Mishra on January 15, 2013. Mishra had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court against the EC notice, but did not get any relief.

Finally, the EC came out with its verdict on Saturday.

Tags: election commission, ec, narottam mishra, congress, shivraj singh chouhan, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




