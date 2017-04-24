Nation, Politics

Political strategist Prashant Kishor may work for YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Kishor had been the guest of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy in the city and left for Delhi on Sunday evening.
Prashant Kishor
 Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: The YSR Congress is likely to rope in the services of  political strategist Prashant Kishor, the 2019 general elections in Andhra Pradesh, to help it script new campaign initiatives for the party.

Mr Kishor, who came here on Saturday, had been the guest of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy in the city and left for Delhi on Sunday evening.

Mr Kishor shot to popularity after his Citizens for Accoun-table Governance (CAG), an election-campaign group that he conceptualised, helped the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Later, he worked closely with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the formation of a grand alliance for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, which completely routed the BJP.

When contacted, Mr Vijay Sai Reddy said Mr Kishor has been his good friend for the last few years and he came to meet him on his personal invitation.

“We have discussed several issues but we have not taken any decision to use his services for the coming elections as of now,” Mr Reddy said.

Claiming Mr Kishor’s visit as purely personal, Mr Reddy said, “We may take a decision (on using services) only after consulting the party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is not in the city now.” But sources said Mr Kishor is not meeting the YSRC MP for not the first time as both of them had met in Delhi earlier.

Tags: ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

