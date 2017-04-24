Nation, Politics

Exit polls see clean sweep for BJP in Delhi civic body

Published Apr 24, 2017
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The exit polls predicted a jump in the vote share of the Congress but a steep decline in vote percentage polled by the AAP.
New Delhi: The race for the three municipal bodies in the national capital turned interesting with exit polls predicting a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party and rout for the Aam Aadmi Party, barely two years after the party registered a rise to power in Delhi.

Braving intense heat, over 54 per cent voters exercised their franchise on Sunday to pick councillors for the three municipal bodies, in a high-pitched contest between the three main contenders — the BJP, Congress and the AAP

According to the Axis exit poll, the BJP may bag anything between 202 and 220 seats of the 270 seats, while the AAP and the Congress will score something around 23-35 and 19-31 respectively.

The CVoter exit poll claimed the BJP was likely to sweep Delhi with 218 seats, limiting the AAP and the Congress to 24 and 22 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has issued notices to the two private news channels who aired the exit polls.

