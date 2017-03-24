Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu: It’s ‘Hat’ vs ‘Electric pole’ in RK Nagar slugfest

Factions adopt ‘Amma’ in new party names.
While the Sasikala faction will be known as AIADMK (Amma), the OPS camp chose AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma).
 While the Sasikala faction will be known as AIADMK (Amma), the OPS camp chose AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma).

Chennai: After having lost the battle for “Two Leaves” symbol, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and OPS camp candidate E.Madhusudhanan filed their nominations from Dr RK Nagar constituency as nominees of newly christened political parties, both bearing the name of “Amma” prominently.

While the Sasikala faction will be known as AIADMK (Amma), the OPS camp chose AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) for contesting the by-election as per the order of the Election Commission, which froze the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol on Wednesday. The factions also got new symbols on which their candidates would seek votes in the April 12 by-elections.

Mr Dhinakaran was allotted ‘hat', which his faction immediately said would translate into votes since the symbol directly connects the people with party founder M G Ramachandran who wore a cap. Mr Madhusudhanan got ‘electric pole’ symbol. 

