A Revanth Reddy stopped at Telangana Assembly gate

Published Mar 24, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Hyderabad: TS TD working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy was on Thursday stopped from entering the Assembly premises by marshals at the entrance leading to a huge row.

The incident took place when Mr Reddy wanted to call on Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and pursue the TD demand of action against the party and other MLAs who defected to the TRS.

An angry Mr Reddy demanded to see the official order in this regard, but the marshals said they received oral instructions. “I have every right to enter the Assembly premises and meet the Speaker except entering the main Assembly hall. There is no restriction on suspended MLAs to move about on the premises,” he said.

BJP MLA G. Kishan Reddy who was passing by backed Mr Reddy.
Mr Reddy said that the TD would move a contempt plea next week against the Speaker for flouting High Court direction to take action within 90 days against the defector MLAs.

“I wanted to meet the Speaker to know the action taken on the High Court direction. But marshals stopped me for no reason.

TD had 15 MLAs and one by one TRS weaned them away which comes under the Anti Defection Act. We complained against Teegala Krishna Reddy to E. Dayakar Rao,” he explained.

