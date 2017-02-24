Nation, Politics

UP polls: Shah mocks Rahul, says ‘entire country knows he is immature’

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 6:46 pm IST
Amit Shah wondered why Congress was forcing an ‘immature’ leader into Uttar Pradesh.
BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
Azamgarh: Taking a dig at former Delhi chief minister and Congress senior leader Sheila Dikshit's remark that party vice president Rahul Gandhi still lacks maturity, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday said the entire nation agreed with this 'fact' which did not explain why he was being 'forced' into the state.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said, "Sheila ji, the whole country acknowledges the fact which you stated that Rahul is immature but I want to ask why you are forcing him into Uttar Pradesh?"

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Shah asked him to become accountable regarding the NDA Government's rule in the last 60 years.

Lashing out at the Samajwadi government, Shah asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued several schemes for the Uttar Pradesh Government, but the ruling dispensation in the state was not interested in implementing those.

Further attacking the SP and B SP, Shah said that these two parties have destroyed the state, adding the number in the cases of murder, theft, loot, incidents of kidnappings have risen under their governance.

Amit Shah's response was in reference to Sheila Dikshit's statement saying that Rahul Gandhi is not a mature politician but is ready to take over the reins of the party

"Please remember Rahul is still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature. He is what... in his forties. Please give him time," she said in an interview to a leading daily.

However, she also made it clear that Rahul was the only Indian politician to talk about farmers' issues, adding that he speaks his mind.

Dikshit also said that the Congress needs a change in its leadership and noted that Rahul should take over as the party president soon.

Tags: congress, up polls, rahul gandhi, amit shah
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

