 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith was dropped three time by Indian fielders. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Jayant removes Renshaw, Aus 4 down
 
Nation, Politics

UP polls phase 5: 168 crorepatis, 117 candidates with criminal cases

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
The average assets per candidate contesting in the fifth phase of polls is Rs 1.56 crore.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A total of 168 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of UP Assembly elections to be held on Monday, while 117 have declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report.

UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 612 out of 617 candidates from 75 political parties, including 6 national parties, 4 state parties, 65 unrecognized parties and 220 independent candidates, who are contesting in the fifth phase, which will be held on February 27.

As per the report, out of 612 candidates, 168 (27 per cent) are crorepatis. Among crorepati candidates party-wise, 43 out of 51 are from BSP, 38 of 51 from BJP, 32 of 42 from SP, 7 of 14 from INC, 9 of 30 from RLD and 14 of 220 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, the report released today by Delhi-based ADR said.

The average assets per candidate contesting in the fifth phase of polls is Rs 1.56 crore.

ADR said that among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 14 INC candidates is Rs 4.40 crore, 51 BJP candidates (Rs 4.64 crore), 51 BSP candidates (Rs 4.16 crore), 42 SP candidates (Rs 3.48 crore), 30 RLD candidates (Rs 2.20 crore) and 220 independent candidates (Rs 44.96 lakh).

The three richest candidates contesting in the fifth phase are Ajay Pratap Singh of BJP with total assets of over Rs 49 crore, followed by Ameeta Singh of INC (over Rs 36 crore) and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh also from BJP (over Rs 32 crore), it said.

A total of 156 candidates have not declared their PAN details. Also, 365 out of 612 candidates have not declared income tax details.

Moreover, out of 612 candidates analysed, 117 have declared criminal cases against themselves, it said.

"Ninety six candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.," it said.

Among party-wise candidates with criminal cases, 21 from BJP, 23 from BSP, 8 from RLD, 17 from SP, 3 from Indian National Congress and 19 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

On educational qualification of candidates, ADR said 266 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 285 have declared themselves as graduates or above, 38 candidates have declared themselves to be just literates while 9 are illiterates.

The report also said that 429 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 181 between 51 and 80 years. Two candidates have not disclosed their age. In the fifth phase, 43 women candidates are contesting the polls.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, criminal cases, rich candidates
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Chrome is under attack! Unknown malware affecting users

Google Chrome
 

WhatsApp keen to contribute into India's digital commerce play

WhatsApp will continue to invest to help more people across India connect to its platform.
 

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu set to be Deputy Collector

PV Sindhu made history after she became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver. (Photo: PTI)
 

Farhan and other B'wood celebs condemn CBFC's ban on Lipstick Under My Burkha

The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Sushant Singh and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.
 

Who did it better? Baahubali Prabhas or Bajirao Ranveer Singh?

'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Bajirao Mastani' had both released in 2015.
 

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: How Steve O'Keefe dismantled India in Pune

Steve O’Keefe ran through the Indian batting line-up as he scalped 6 wickets conceding 35 runs on Day 2 of the first India versus Australia Test in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘No option but to come together’: Nitin Gadkari on BJP-Sena in Mumbai

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadanvis and party state president Ravsaheb Danve along with Kirit Somaiya flash victory signs after the BMC poll results at Mumbai BJP office. (Photo: PTI)

Volunteers fan out with personal letter from Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

BSP trying to check SP with BJP's help: Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Gonda district. (Photo: PTI)

Congress has become ‘a crowd around a fading dynasty’: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Stalin asks TN Assembly Speaker to provide unedited footage of trust vote

Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham