Nation, Politics

Political storm in Karnataka over alleged payoffs to Congress leaders

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
BJP claimed that several big names in the Siddaramaiah government had made huge payoffs to the Congress high command.
Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI/File)
 Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: A political slugfest has erupted in Karnataka over reported diary entries by a political aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicating alleged payments to Congress central leaders by state ministers, with the BJP asking for dissolution of the Assembly and fresh polls.

Excerpts from the diary allegedly of Siddaramaiah's Parliamentary Secretary K Govindaraju, made public by the media, showed a few acronyms that find similarities with names of some Congress leaders and the amount in crores of rupees against them which was purportedly paid or received.

The Income Tax Department had in March 2016 conducted searches at the residence of Govindaraju, a Member of the Legislative Council, and seized several documents.

Govindaraju, on his part, has rubbished the charges of payments to Congress central leaders and said he has nothing to do with the diary, and the handwriting that is being shown by the media is not his.

The state BJP President B S Yeddyurappa had recently claimed that several big names in the Siddaramaiah government had made huge pay offs to the Congress high command.

Yeddyurappa, who has been targeting Siddaramaiah on the diary issue for the past few weeks, demanded that the Chief Minister dissolve the Assembly and go before the people seeking a fresh mandate.

"The Chief Minister should take moral responsibility and resign; he should dissolve the Assembly and go before the people's court. I'm ready to go on this diary to people's court; Siddaramaiah should also be prepared for it. Let's face and accept their decision," he said.

As the alleged diary entries triggered a political storm, Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah launched personal attacks, with both calling each other "corrupt" and promising to quit politics if charges against them were proved.

BJP Yuva Morcha today staged a protest in the city demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah, calling him the mastermind behind the "scam". They also staged protests in front of residences of few Congress Ministers and leaders.

The protesters alleged that people's money was being routed to the party high command in Delhi to save their seats.

Tags: siddaramaiah, b s yeddyurappa, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
 

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.
 

Premium Friday: Japan lets its employees leave early to shop

Major firms including automakers Nissan and Toyota, beverage giant Suntory and brokerage Nomura are taking part in the government-backed initiative. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jaya's niece Deepa floats party, may fight polls from Amma’s constituency

Late J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar with her husband at the launch of her new party

Lalu Yadav plays down Rabri's suggestion of son Tejaswi as Bihar CM

RJD President Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Faulty govt policies responsible for unemployment in Telangana: Congress

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo: File)

Bombs, grenades recovered a day before Modi's election rally in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rahul out to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's dream of making India ‘Congress-free’: VHP

The VHP statement comes in the wake of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit's reported comment that
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham