BSP trying to check SP with BJP's help: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
BSP had transferred its votes to the saffron party in last Lok Sabha polls, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Gonda district. (Photo: PTI)
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today charged Mayawati with trying to check the SP with the help of the BJP, saying the BSP had transferred its votes to the saffron party in last Lok Sabha polls.

"Actually BSP does not want to fight the BJP. They together want to stop the Samajwadi Party. BSP chief Mayawati has an understanding with the BJP and she can celebrate raksha bandhan once again with them," he said.

Akhilesh, addressing an election meeting for his party nominee Pawan Pandey here in Faizabad district, also dared Prime Minister Narendra  Modi for a debate on the issue of development.

"My buaji (Mayawati) is now reading long speeches and has also started talking about development (but) when the people had given her the opportunity, all she did was erect massive (statues of) elephants.”

"What will you expect from buaji who had transferred all her votes to the BJP last time and the result was that BJP got maximum seats and they formed their government at the Centre," Akhilesh said.

He cautioned people against BSP and said, "You can keep 'cycle' (SP symbol) in a small place, but where will you keep 'elephant' (BSP symbol)? If elephant enters your house, it will crush everything."

Referring to the allegations of leaders who defected to other parties from the BSP, the SP president alleged that Mayawati's party does not give election tickets without money. "I will not ask how much has to be paid by BSP nominees for getting ticket," he added.

Training guns on the BJP, he challenged Modi for a debate on development at a venue of his choice and said, "If the Prime Minister wants the venue of debate to be banks of Ganga maiyya, which he had promised to clean, or the Gomti, or Lohia village or in your adarsh villages, we are ready."

"If pradhan mantriji does not want in any of these places, he can do so at our Khajanchi's place where there had been an impact of note ban he can debate there," he said, referring to the child who was born in bank queue and was named "Khajanchi" by the bank staff.

"Modiji has made fun of expressway and metro... as of now let the people of Ayodhya and Faizabad vote only then will the real blood pressure of all the BJP leaders will be known," Akhilesh said.

Referring to his government's development works at the historical city of Ayodhya, Akhilesh said, "The ghats here were made by Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and I have got made a 'bhajan sthal' so that people here could listen to the psalms peacefully."

"The Samajwadis want to develop Ayodhya as a beautiful city but BJP wants to do politics on this city," he said.

In a veiled reference to PM Modi's reaction to his "donkey" comment, Akhilesh said, "I do not want to go into the advertisement, if I say anything further, I don't know what Pradhan Mantriji will say."

"BJP people are reading Ka se Kasab...I have read Ka sey kabotar and they are messengers of peace," he said, referring to BJP chief Amit Shah's KASAB remark -- KA for Congress, SA for SP and B for BSP.

Akhilesh said the Samajwadi people are so adept at cycling that at times they can ride a cycle even by taking hands off the handle, as he stressed on the SP support from the Congress, which has 'hand' as its election symbol, for the crucial hustings.

"Now think how fast this cycle will go," Akhilesh said seeking the support of people in these polls.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

