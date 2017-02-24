Nation, Politics

Akhilesh Yadav is scared of Gujarat’s donkeys: Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2017, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on February 20 asked filmstar Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting 'Gujarat’s donkeys'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Lucknow: Midway through the battle for UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday engaged in a high-pitched war of words over “donkeys and Kasab”.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav’s donkey barb, the PM said he was amused that Mr Yadav was “afraid” of Gujarat’s donkeys.

The UP CM had on February 20 asked filmstar Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting “Gujarat’s donkeys”, in a reference to a tourism promotional advertisement featuring the actor, with several donkeys in the background.

Donkeys inspire me to work without break: PM
Addressing a rally in Bahraich, Mr Modi said; “Akhilesh Yadav should leave the attitude of hatred. It is fine if it attacks me but he did not even spare the donkeys. It seems he is afraid of even donkeys now. He should know that donkeys can be a source of inspiration. Donkeys inspire me to work without taking a break and without discriminating.” On Thursday, the UP CM also hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah over his “Kasab” remark.

On Wednesday, Mr Shah likened the rival outfits to 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. “By KASAB, I mean: KA for Congress, SA for Samajwadi Party and B for BSP,” Mr Shah had said. Akhilesh Yadav said at an election meeting in Tulsipur that “KA actually stands for kabutar and the people will set the pigeons free in the polls.”

Not to be left behind, BSP supremo Maywati also attacked Mr Shah, describing the BJP chief as a “terrorist” and said there “cannot be a bigger Kasab” than him.

In his speech, the PM reminded the Chief Minister that “it was the UPA government led by the Congress that had issued a postal stamp on the donkeys of Gujarat.”

Tags: akhilesh yadav, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

