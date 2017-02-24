Nation, Politics

AAP-Congress deal if Punjab gets a hung House?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Feb 24, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Counting for the Assembly polls in five states is on March 11.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab have started preliminary talks on forming an alliance in case of a hung Assembly, people in both the parties who are familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Counting for the Assembly polls in five states is on March 11. The people said the two parties have opened “communication channels” to discuss options in case of a fractured mandate. Both parties want to avoid President’s Rule in Punjab as it would give “indirect control” to the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

Though publicly the Congress and the AAP said they would get comfortable majority, political analysts said the border state may see a hung Assembly with Congress emerging as the single largest party — though falling short of majority.

“A hung Assembly would also be a verdict against the Akali Dal-BJP alliance because they would end up a poor third,” said a Congress leader who did not want to be named.

“In that scenario it becomes the responsibility of the other two parties, Congress and AAP, to come together and give a clean administration to the state.”

Tags: 2017 punjab elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

