Nation, Politics

Priyanka Gandhi to campaign only in Amethi, Raebareli for UP polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in forging the alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming assembly elections.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After having played a key role in sealing a deal with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been announced as one of the star campaigners of the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections.

Priyanka's name figures in the list of 40 star campaigners and it is expected that she would play a prominent role in the elections.

However, NDTV quoted its sources as saying that she will campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi – the constituencies where she has always campaigned for the Congress.

With the SP-Congress alliance almost seeing a deadlock, it was saved by the last minute intervention of Priyanka with the Congress settling with 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party with 298 seats.

Besides Priyanka, the other star campaigners include Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Congress general secretary Ahmed Patel and senior Congress leaders Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Manish Tewari.

Earlier, confirming the alliance, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal forces.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

Tags: samajwadi party, priyanka gandhi, star campaigners, congress sp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
A cargo plane crashed on Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Turkish cargo plane crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
 

Twitterati slam Government advisory to disabled people during national anthem

The advisory called for training disabled people to respect national anthem (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi confirms Nougat for Redmi Note 4, get it here

The Redmi Note 4 comes preinstalled with the company’s own MIUI operating system based on Android Marshmallow, which the company has confirmed to update to Android Nougat within the oncoming weeks.
 

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CM must be young at heart, though slightly elder: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing a youth convention in Panaji. (Photo: AP)

Akhilesh slams Modi Govt's demonetisation drive, says 'nothing black or white'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur. (Photo: AP)

India, Bangladesh need to step up biz co-op: Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: File)

MLA marshalled out from Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for disruption

Opposotion members shout slogans in the well of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal attacks EC, says poll panel failing in stopping corruption

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham