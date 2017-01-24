Priyanka Gandhi to campaign only in Amethi, Raebareli for UP polls

New Delhi: After having played a key role in sealing a deal with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been announced as one of the star campaigners of the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections.

Priyanka's name figures in the list of 40 star campaigners and it is expected that she would play a prominent role in the elections.

However, NDTV quoted its sources as saying that she will campaign only in Raebareli and Amethi – the constituencies where she has always campaigned for the Congress.

With the SP-Congress alliance almost seeing a deadlock, it was saved by the last minute intervention of Priyanka with the Congress settling with 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party with 298 seats.

Besides Priyanka, the other star campaigners include Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Congress general secretary Ahmed Patel and senior Congress leaders Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Manish Tewari.

Earlier, confirming the alliance, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal forces.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.