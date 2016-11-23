Nation, Politics

‘Eager to hear Rahul’s scholarly views on note ban’: Govt counters Cong

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 5:58 pm IST
Instead of forming human chain outside the Parliament, Oppn should produce a chain of speakers inside, says Govt.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, BJP on Wednesday said the government is eager to hear his "scholarly" arguments on demonetisation as it wants to know the Congress vice president's stand on the issue of black money.

Speaking to reporters here, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited Congress' poor show in by-poll results, which were announced yesterday, to attack its vice president.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties' protest in the morning, Prasad said instead of forming human chain outside the Parliament they should produce a "chain of speakers" inside and start a debate as the government has been ready for a discussion from the first day of the Winter Session.

"The government is very keen to hear Rahul Gandhi's scholarly arguments. Rajya Sabha witnessed a debate on November 17 and Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma besides BSP's Mayawati spoke. What happened now that they are running away from a debate. They realise that the country is not appreciating their arguments," he said.

Asking Gandhi to show pragmatism, Prasad said the Congress leader should consider where his party is heading under him. In the by-polls, Congress did not get enough votes in some seats to save its deposit, he said.

Referring Gandhi's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be present in Parliament during the debate, he said as somebody coming from a family whose members have been in power for 50 years he should know how government is run. "At times it is good to be pragmatic," the Law Minister said.

People are with Modi on his demonetisation decision, he said.

Prasad said over Rs 7 lakh crores have been deposited in banks and it may lead to lower interest rates and other benefits to the masses.

Tags: demonetisation, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Opposition leader protest outside Parliament.

Note ban is Modi's biggest, impromptu financial experiment: Rahul Gandhi

‘We are only demanding that PM should come and address the Parliament, why isn't he coming,’ said Rahul.
23 Nov 2016 11:24 AM
A view of the Lok Sabha during the winter session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Despite Modi in House, Opposition forces washout in LS for 5th day

Prime Minister Modi was present in the House during Question Hour, but the Opposition's protests caused an adjournment.
23 Nov 2016 2:01 PM

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Losers again? Pakistan cricketers want Virat Kohli fined for ball tampering!

Former Pakistani leg-spinner said that Virat Kohli should be fined after an English daily alleged that India’s Test skipper was involved in ball-tampering during the first India versus England Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Apple mirror — a giant iPhone cum mirror

Things that are useful are apps like Uber, Netflix, news, smart IoT controls, speakers and more.
 

Tamil actor Siddharth slams Ranveer Singh’s new ad for objectifying women

Siddharth expressed his disgust on the picture on Twitter.
 

Watch: VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev discuss Sonam Gupta’s unfaithfulness

Cricketing greats like VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev passed their verdict about the ficticious character. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Lilly 'Superwoman' Singh destroys troll who asked her to make a sandwich

She ended by asking him to get cold water for newly acquired burns (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly; I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi arrogant, it doesn't augur well for democracy: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman pulls up Minister; puts Anand Sharma on the mat

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien at Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav to formally launch SP poll campaign today

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Take note Mr PM, even your Cabinet minister can’t get cash through!

D V Sadananda Gowda (Photo: PTI/File)

Narayanasamy wins Nellithope bypoll defeating AIADMK

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham