AIADMK to EC: We are one now, give us back two leaves

Chennai: More than a month after their merger, the EPS-OPS camp on Friday formally informed the Election Commission about their unification contending that the AIADMK is now functioning as “one party” and demanding allocation of the party name and two leaves symbol that are under freeze since March this year.

Submitting a petition along with copies of the resolutions passed at the general council meeting held on September 12, the senior leaders of the AIADMK also informed the poll agency about the transfer of all powers hitherto held by the general secretary to coordinator and joint coordinator of the party. One resolution had also removed Sasikala from the post of interim general secretary.

In the petition, the AIADMK leaders have explained in detail about the massive amendments made to the party Constitution to bring into effect the transfer of powers and argued for allotment of the AIADMK name and two leaves symbol to them since majority of MPs, MLAs, district secretaries and general council members are with them.

The EC had in March this year froze the symbol and prevented any faction from using the name of AIADMK until it disposes of the petitions seeking claim over the name and symbol.

A high-powered delegation led by vice coordinator of AIADMK K. P. Munusamy and Rajya Sabha MP V. Maitreyan also told the Election Commission that all petitions submitted by the EPS and OPS factions before the merger countering the rival side's claims would be withdrawn.

“The AIADMK is now functioning as one party with two groups having united. Therefore there can be no embargo now on the use of the Two Leaves symbol allotted to the party AIADMK,” the petition said.

“Since Idhaya Deivam Puratchi Thalaivi Amma has been recognised as the eternal General Secretary and the post has been abolished by creating Coordinator and joint coordinator in the General Council meeting, the second relief in so far as challenge of Smt VK Sasikala's appointment as General Secretary does not arise for consideration,” it said, asking the EC to consider the earlier petitions as invalid.

The petition also said more than 2,100 members out of the total 2,600 members attended the General Council on September 12 and unanimously passed resolutions seeking allotment of two leaves symbol to their faction.

“We have submitted copies of resolutions passed at the GC meet and we have told the EC through our petition that we joined hands to protect the glory of our leader and to provide good governance. We submitted a letter of merger to the commission on Friday,” Munusamy said.