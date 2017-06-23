Jayalalithaa death: Plea to file case against 186 including O Panneerselvam, Sasikala

Chennai: A petition has been filed in a Saidapet court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against 186 persons, including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, general secretary, AIADMK (Amma), V.K. Sasikala, ministers, AIADMK MPs and MLAs in connection with the death of former CM J. Jayalalithaa.

Petitioner, D Selva Vinayagam, 41, of Cuddalore filed the petition before XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet to direct Teynampet police to register a case against them.

The petitioner D. Selva Vinayagam, an AIADMK cadre, alleged that when Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in the Apollo hospital, the hospital management was releasing contradictory statements regarding the treatment. She was declared dead at 11.30 pm. on December 5, 2016.

He suspected former O. Pannerselvam, Sasikala and health minister joined together and caused her death for their political gain.

On May 20, he lodged a complaint with Teynampet police to register a case against 186 persons, including O. Panneerselvam, Sasikala, AIADMK leaders, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Prathap C. Reddy of Apollo hospital in connection with the death. As there was no response from the police he filed the petition before the XVIII Metropolitan magistrate. When the matter came up for hearing metropolitan magistrate J. Mohana posted it to Friday for orders.