Amit Shah visit to divide state on religious lines: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded an apology from BJP national president Amit Shah for taking up a three-day tour without resolving any major issues faced by TS over the last three years.

“Bifurcation of the High Court, establishment of a coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university were all promised in AP Reorganisation Act but so far nothing has happened,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen at the Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Reddy asked, “Without the Centre fulfilling the pending promises, how can Amit Shah come to Telangana without first tendering an apology?”

The TPCC chief said that TS is known for Hindus and Muslims coexisting peacefully, and Amit Shah’s visit is only intended to divide the people on religious lines.

“He is visiting villages where Razakars attacked a few Hindu families. This means his agenda is to see people are divided on religious lines,” Mr Reddy alleged.

Replying to a question, he said that the Congress was against shifting of the Secretariat from its existing location to the Parade Grounds.

“There is no need to shift. The existing Secretariat buildings are more than enough; almost 60 per cent of the buildings are vacant since the AP Secretariat moved to Amaravati,” Mr Reddy said.