Senior Congress legislator dares K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleges graft

Published Apr 23, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Venkata Reddy said that to his knowledge, corruption was rampant in the TRS government, more than in any government in the past.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Senior Congress legislator Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take action against him for levelling corruption allegations on the government, if he has any guts.

Speaking at a press conference at the Assembly media room, Mr Venkata Reddy said that to his knowledge, corruption was rampant in the TRS government, more than in any government in the past.

The senior leader found fault with the Chief Minister telling his ministers at the TRS plenary to lodge complaints against anyone levelling corruption allegations.

Mr Venkata Reddy said that there were irregularities of about Rs 300 crore in the distribution of fish seedlings to irrigation tanks in the state. “Similarly, in Haritha Haaram, Amrit scheme, irrigation tenders, Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha projects, there is large-scale corruption and I am ready to prove it,” he said.

“It’s better that the Chief Minister says that there a few departments where there is no corruption instead of saying that there is no corruption in any department. I am ready to prove my allegations. Let the CM lodge a case against me and send me to jail, I am ready,” Mr Venkata Reddy said.

