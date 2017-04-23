Nation, Politics

Gujarat Congress in knots over Shankarsinh Vaghela, Hardik Patel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:44 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 am IST
Vaghela, 76, is keen to be projected as the CM candidate of the Congress.
 Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Congress party hurtles from one disaster to another desertion, there is a growing sense of disquiet in Gujarat Congress. The state unit feels that despite the fact that elections are round the corner, there is no clarity from the top on how to take on the Modi-Shah juggernaut.

What is adding to the despair in the party is that while PM Narendra Modi and BJP party president Amit Shah have already started holding road show and rallies, the Congress’ hand is nowhere to be seen. Gujarat goes to polls at the end of 2017.

According to party insiders, the two most crucial issues on which the party has not been able to make up its mind, and which have the potential to cost them dearly, are the twin issue of Shankarsinh Vaghela (Bapu) and Hardik Patel.

Mr Vaghela, 76, is keen to be projected as the CM candidate of the Congress. Though he denies this openly, social media is abuzz with proof of his ambition. Handles like “Bapu for CM” are rather active on Facebook and Twitter. In Gujarat political circles, Mr Vaghela is known as “Bapu”.

Several Congress MLAs of the state have also conveyed to the general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Gurudas Kamat, that Mr Vaghela should be named for the top job. The Gujarat unit of the Congress feels that it will be beneficial for the party if a face anchors its efforts in the state, as was the case in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

