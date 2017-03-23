Will he campaign in Nanjangud, Gundlupet? Not decided, says BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Welcoming former chief minister S.M. krishna into the party, state BJP chief B.S. YeddyurappA on Wednesday reiterated that his presence would greatly benefit it in the state.

"I heartily welcome Mr Krishna. His joining the party will strengthen it in the state," he told reporters here.

Asked if Mr Krishna would campaign for BJP candidates in the Nanjangud and Gundlupet constituencies for the two bypolls, he said no decision had been taken on this yet. "Even if he doesn't campaign, he will address press conferences and seek votes for the candidates," he added.

Denying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claim that the Union government had reduced grants for anganwadi workers, he charged that the state government used up Central funds for purposes other than what they were intended for.

He also demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for trying "to demoralise BJP workers by misusing the administrative machinery and getting the police to lathicharge them" in Gundlupet.

Later, addressing a public rally in Gundlupet, he claimed the Congress was trying to use money and muscle power to win the bypoll. "People should be careful about Congress leaders entering villages at night and distributing money for votes ," he said.

"It is my responsibility to waive off your loans. I will write it in blood that I will not breach your trust (if elected to power in the state)," he told the gathered farmers.

Meanwhile, the nominations of two independent candidates were rejected in Nanjangud constituency following scrutiny of all nominations filed for the two bypolls, on Wednesday.