Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi is neither committed nor serious about Congress: SM Krishna

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 4:39 pm IST
The 84-year-old joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah and union ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda.
Veteran politician SM Krishna. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Veteran politician SM Krishna. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Veteran politician SM Krishna, who on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clearly blamed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his exit from the grand old party, stating that one should be serious if one has to re-build the party from grass root level to the paramount level.

"I have been watching from past two and a half years that the leader of the Congress, excluding Sonia Gandhi the party is least concerned about the party. There is no seriousness at all. If one has to re-build the party from grass root level to the paramount level, one should be serious." Krishna said.

"But I did not find neither commitment nor that capacity to sweat it out," he added.

Citing example of the recent elections in the Uttar Pradesh, Krishna stated that unfortunately the grand old party is leading towards a 'Congress Mukt Bharat'.

"In the Uttar Pradesh elections, the smaller parties which were given 30 seats, won at least nine seats. On the other hand, here a national party who ruled for so many years took 100 seats from the other party and in return gave six or seven seats," he added.

Hailing Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her leadership quality, Krishna said, "She used to address so many public meetings and how she used to act with workers. She used to identify workers by names. Here at the present time there is no concern at all."

Krishna joined the BJP on Wednesday, almost a year before the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The 84-year-old joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah and union ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

Tags: sm krishna, rahul gandhi, bharatiya janata party, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra cricket tourney's quirky prizes: Goat for champions, eggs for big hitters

In the individual prize section, every player is awarded with a boiled egg, every time they hit a four or a six. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Watch: Iguana lands on tennis court, halts play at Miami Open

Tommy Haas posted a selfie with iguana, which stopped his Miami Open match against Jiri Vesely, saying: “Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis.” (Photo: Tommy Haas Official Instagram)
 

Expert says how erections in men change from their 20s to their 70s

The 40s bring along a lot of change, but some effort can manage things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NASA working on high-speed space 'internet'

They could enable much higher data rates for connections between spacecraft and Earth
 

Xiaomi Redmi 4A’s flash sale in now on

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
 

Neem beer from tree in Delhi University has people in high spirits

It's also worshipped by singles on Valentine's Day (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Keep rule of law, Yogi tells UP cops in surprise visit; 100 cops suspended in 5 days

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Madhusudhanan only qualified candidate to carry forward Amma's legacy: Pandiarajan

K. Pandiarajan. (File photo)

What next for Modi after BJP's spectacular show in UP?

Prime MInister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Start building jails for your leaders: Roopa Ganguly to Mamata

Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Morcha President Roopa Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)

Muslim women supported BJP in UP over triple talaq issue: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham