Rahul Gandhi is neither committed nor serious about Congress: SM Krishna

New Delhi: Veteran politician SM Krishna, who on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clearly blamed Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his exit from the grand old party, stating that one should be serious if one has to re-build the party from grass root level to the paramount level.

"I have been watching from past two and a half years that the leader of the Congress, excluding Sonia Gandhi the party is least concerned about the party. There is no seriousness at all. If one has to re-build the party from grass root level to the paramount level, one should be serious." Krishna said.

"But I did not find neither commitment nor that capacity to sweat it out," he added.

Citing example of the recent elections in the Uttar Pradesh, Krishna stated that unfortunately the grand old party is leading towards a 'Congress Mukt Bharat'.

"In the Uttar Pradesh elections, the smaller parties which were given 30 seats, won at least nine seats. On the other hand, here a national party who ruled for so many years took 100 seats from the other party and in return gave six or seven seats," he added.

Hailing Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her leadership quality, Krishna said, "She used to address so many public meetings and how she used to act with workers. She used to identify workers by names. Here at the present time there is no concern at all."

Krishna joined the BJP on Wednesday, almost a year before the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The 84-year-old joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah and union ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda.