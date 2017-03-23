Navjot Singh Sidhu's show okay if rules allow, says Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday said he has no problems in Navjot Singh Sidhu continuing to work in television if allowed as per legal and Constitution provisions.

He said, but he may have Sidhu’s portfolio as culture minister changed in case of a conflict. Sidhu is in the center of a row over his working in a television serial despite being a Minister in Punjab.

He has expressed willingness to continue in his TV serial, saying he has to earn a living for himself. “I do not know the Constitutional position. We have asked the Advocate General of Punjab for an opinion. He has not yet looked at the file. Sidhu is a senior and intelligent man. The question is whether it is proper for him to continue with the television show, he must have also asked some experts.

“If it is possible we have no objections. Sidhu can earn his keep the way he wants. However, since he is minister for culture also, we may then have to change his portfolio,” Singh told reporters when asked on the issue of propriety of his Cabinet colleague.

Singh said he had asked for advice from Punjab AG Atul Nanda, on whether Sidhu can legally be part of a TV show. “It is his earning, everybody can run their businesses and earn their money if it is constitutionally and legally permissible,” Amar-inder said.