Nation, Politics

Congress veteran SM Krishna joins BJP ‘without conditions’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2017, 6:35 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 6:35 am IST
BJP chief Amit Shah says he will be given due respect keeping in mind his seniority.
BJP national president Amit Shah welcomes former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna who joined the saffron party in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: Congress veteran and former Union minister S M Krishna on Wednesday joined BJP and said he was "humbled" to join a party which has leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken the country to great heights.

The 84-year-old leader had quit the Congress after nearly 50 years in January after expressing his unhappiness for being sidelined. His joining the BJP is also seen as a big boost to the party, which is now looking to spread its footprint  ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka next year.

BJP sources reiterated that Krishna has not demanded any post and his joining the BJP is unconditional

After taking the primary membership of the party, Mr Krishna, a former CM, said, "I am humbled today that I am joining the party which was led by great leaders. I see great India emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ably supported by the party president Amit Shah."

Praising both Modi and Shah, Krishna said that these two leaders "have taken the country to great heights and this is not an exaggeration". He said he always enjoyed cordial relations with BJP leaders since the time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM.

Welcoming Krishna, Shah said his joining the party is a message to all honest politicians that they should strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

Terming Krishna's decision to join the BJP as a "timely one", Shah said, "Krishna is joining the party after witnessing change in the country since Modi became Prime Minister. Since then the party's acceptability across the country has gone up."

Shah said his presence will increase the party's strength not only in Karnataka but across the country. Krishna, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community that accounts for 15 per cent of Karnataka's nearly 5 crore population, is considered an influential leader.The community dominates nearly 40 per cent of the seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The party will also give him due respect keeping in mind his seniority, the BJP president added. While quitting the Congress, Krishna, former External Affairs Minister, said the party is in confusion whether it needed mass leaders or not, in a clear indication of him being upset with the party.

Krishna  has also served as  Maharashtra governor. He  returned to state politics after stepping down as External Affairs Minister in 2012.

Former Deputy CM R. Ashok who played a key role in  roping in the former CM into the party said  "The entry of Krishna will strengthen our base in old Mysuru region since we  lack a senior Vokkaliga leader in the party.”

Tags: bjp national president, amit shah, s m krishna
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

