search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Yours is a 90 per cent commission govt: Siddaramaiah to Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 3:12 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 3:16 am IST
Siddaramaiah referred to ‘scamsters’ like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, to charge that “the Modis were looting the country.”
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: If Prime Minister  Narendra Modi recently claimed he was heading a “10 per cent  commission government” in reference to alleged commissions taken for awarding projects,  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went even further on Thursday and called the BJP led NDA administration at the Centre a “90 per cent commission government!”

Replying  to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Mr Siddaramaiah referred to ‘scamsters’ like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, to charge that “the Modis were looting the country.”

 

Hitting out at the opposition, he deplored that it continued to claim without any  evidence that his government was corrupt. “On what basis are they saying this? They say ours is a 10 per cent commission government. But I call the Centre a 90 per cent commission government,'' he thundered, adding, “The BJP talks of the Govindaraju diary. But what about the Jain hawala diary? What did  the Sahara diary say? The Supreme Court has noted that it could not take cognizance of some diary entries. But this does not stop the BJP.''

Angered by his comments, opposition leader, Jagadish Shettar and other BJP members rose to their feet shouting slogans against the government and  accusing it of closing down the institution of the Lokayukta and letting the corrupt go scot free.     

“While the government received big commission in importing sand from Malaysia, the children of politicians are involved in illegal sand transport,'' Mr Shettar alleged. The BJP members claimed the Chief Minister’s son,  Dr Yathindra was involved in corruption and the Congress, desperate over its sagging image,  was making baseless allegations against the Centre and the Prime Minister. They also noted that the government had not made the Kempanna Commission report public, but  Mr Siddaramaiah shot back that it had given his government a clean chit.

A heated argument later, the BJP members staged a walkout and the House passed the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address by a voice vote.

Tags: siddaramaiah, narendra modi, congress, bjp, nda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Madras High Court allows ex-AIADMK functionary to celebrate Jaya’s birthday in Kovai

HC has also given permission to erect 50 flex banners on February 24 as long as it does not violate the provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Regulation of pasting of posters and fixing of Thatty Boards) Rules,1995 .

BJP has no clout in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Puttannaiah was a secular, honest man

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others pay their last respects to MLA and farmer leader K.S. Puttannaiah who passed away in Mandya on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

This time make BJP win: Narendra Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Palace Queen - The Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru city railway station, on Monday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC)

Tripura assembly polls: 76 per cent voter turnout, no untoward incident reported

In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 91.82 per cent, while in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it was 84.32 per cent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham