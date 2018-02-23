Yours is a 90 per cent commission govt: Siddaramaiah to Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: If Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently claimed he was heading a “10 per cent commission government” in reference to alleged commissions taken for awarding projects, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went even further on Thursday and called the BJP led NDA administration at the Centre a “90 per cent commission government!”

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Mr Siddaramaiah referred to ‘scamsters’ like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, to charge that “the Modis were looting the country.”

Hitting out at the opposition, he deplored that it continued to claim without any evidence that his government was corrupt. “On what basis are they saying this? They say ours is a 10 per cent commission government. But I call the Centre a 90 per cent commission government,'' he thundered, adding, “The BJP talks of the Govindaraju diary. But what about the Jain hawala diary? What did the Sahara diary say? The Supreme Court has noted that it could not take cognizance of some diary entries. But this does not stop the BJP.''

Angered by his comments, opposition leader, Jagadish Shettar and other BJP members rose to their feet shouting slogans against the government and accusing it of closing down the institution of the Lokayukta and letting the corrupt go scot free.

“While the government received big commission in importing sand from Malaysia, the children of politicians are involved in illegal sand transport,'' Mr Shettar alleged. The BJP members claimed the Chief Minister’s son, Dr Yathindra was involved in corruption and the Congress, desperate over its sagging image, was making baseless allegations against the Centre and the Prime Minister. They also noted that the government had not made the Kempanna Commission report public, but Mr Siddaramaiah shot back that it had given his government a clean chit.

A heated argument later, the BJP members staged a walkout and the House passed the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address by a voice vote.