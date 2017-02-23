Nation, Politics

Stalin asks TN Assembly Speaker to provide unedited footage of trust vote

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
HC had directed Stalin to produce video clippings to substantiate DMK's claim that trust vote was by ‘contravening’ the rules of Assembly.
Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition party leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin displays his torn shirt after the ruckus experienced during the confidence of vote was taken outside Fort St George in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: DMK leader M K Stalin today requested Speaker P Dhanapal to provide him with the unedited footage of the February 18 trust vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in order to enable him to produce the same in front of the High Court, as demanded by the latter.

The High Court had yesterday directed the opposition DMK to produce video clippings or any other recordings to substantiate the party's claim that the trust vote held that day was by "contravening" the rules of Assembly.

In his letter to the Speaker, the Leader of Opposition referred to DMK's February 20 petition filed in the High Court, seeking to declare the confidence vote "null and void" as it was conducted by "contravening the rules of the Assembly."

Stating that the next hearing would be on February 27, the DMK working president requested the Speaker that immediate action be taken to provide him the footage.

Palaniswami had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234 member Assembly, aided by the eviction of main opposition DMK and the walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn.

The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following tempestuous scenes during which the opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by the Speaker.

Tags: mk stalin, dmk, tamil nadu trust vote
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
 

Hyderabad man inspires people to carry two extra rotis for the hungry

Azhar Maqsusi, 37, has started a campaign called 'Do Roti' encouraging people to carry two extra rotis to work and feed hungry people on the way. (Photo: Facebook/Azhar Maqsusi)
 

Rajasthan: BJP MLA drives tractor to Assembly to thank CM Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After Sanjay Nirupam, Pankaja Munde offers to quit, Fadnavis rejects resignation

Women and child development minister Pankaja Munde (Photo: PTI)

‘Donkeys loyal, inspire me to work hard’: Modi takes a dig at Akhilesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Bahraich district. (Photo: PTI)

From 31 to 80 plus, how BJP captured Shiv Sena land in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only

BJP moves EC over Lalu Prasad's remarks on Modi

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

‘Honour poll promise, pay unemployment allowance immediately’: Jagan to Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham