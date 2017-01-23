Nation, Politics

I may be killed in UP, Akhilesh supporter issuing threats to me: Amar Singh

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 11:57 am IST
Singh asserted he had always been ‘Mulayamwadi’, but rued that now even Mulayam has become ‘Akhileshwadi’.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh (Photo: PTI/File)
Varanasi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh alleged on Sunday that an open death threat has been issued to him by a "supporter" of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said he feared that "I may be killed" in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who has been expelled from the Samajwadi Party, said, "An open death threat was issued against me by Akhilesh supporter", and alleged that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav may "target" him.

"Main hoon Ram Gopal ke target pe, woh khule aam meri hatya ki chunauti de rahe hain ki main UP se surakshit wapas nahin jaunga (I am a target of Ram Gopal. I won't return from UP safe as he is openly issuing death threats to me)," he told reporters here.

"I fear that I may be killed," he said. Referring to 'Z-category' security cover accorded to him by the central government, he said, "Ram Gopal Yadav even knows the reason why I received the security."

Rubbishing claims that he was the one who fuelled the rift in the Samajwadi Party, he asked, "Who replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav from party president's post?... Where am I between the tussle of father and son?"

He asserted he had always been "Mulayamwadi", but rued that now even Mulayam has become "Akhileshwadi".

Singh said after his expulsion from the party, he was like a "khula saand" (a free man) in search of greener pastures.

The MP said that he, Mulayam and Shivpal Yadav have been sent on a 'vanvaas' (exile) by Akhilesh.

Singh was here to attend the condolence meeting of Garhwa Ghat Ashram head Guru Harigyananand who passed away a week ago.

Tags: amar singh, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

