MK Stalin hopeful of 'just verdict' on floor test pleas

CHENNAI: Expressing optimism over the outcome of the Madras high court hearing of the petitions on floor test to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami government and the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Thursday hoped that his party would certainly get the 'just verdict' it expected.

Speaking to the media, he said his party would take up the next action only after the court verdict. When asked to comment on the meeting of Palaniswami with Kanchi Sankaracharya Stalin said neither Palaniswami's meeting with Sankaracharya nor a holy dip in a temple pond would wash away his sins. He had only added sins to the pond by his dip, the DMK leader said.

With Stalin refusing to answer the questions of Palaniswami till the latter proved his majority in the Assembly, DMK senior leader K. Ponmudi issued a statement lashing out at Palaniswami for using government functions to speak politics.

Listing the misdeeds of Palaniswami government, the former minister said the government failed on Neet, ordered lathi charge on Kathiramangalam protesters and filed cases on them, besides arresting student Valarmathi under the Goondas Act. Palaniswamir was responsible for the Neduvasal protest and was unable to get Cauvery water for cultivation, he said.

Accusing Palaniswami of running a government without a majority, Ponmudi alleged that the Chief Minister was allowing petro chemical projects in cultivable lands and converting them into deserts. He charged the state government with rampant corruption and 25 to 40 per cent commission in tenders.

Ponmudi asked Palaniswami to answer DMK by arranging party meetings instead of using government functions.