Nation, Politics

MK Stalin hopeful of 'just verdict' on floor test pleas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Ponmudi asked Palaniswami to answer DMK by arranging party meetings instead of using government functions.
MK Stalin
 MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing optimism over the outcome of the Madras high court hearing of the petitions on floor test to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami government and the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Thursday hoped that his party would certainly get the 'just verdict' it expected.

Speaking to the media, he said his party would take up the next action only after the court verdict. When asked to comment on the meeting of Palaniswami with Kanchi Sankaracharya Stalin said neither Palaniswami's meeting with Sankaracharya nor a holy dip in a temple pond would wash away his sins. He had only added sins to the pond by his dip, the DMK leader said.

With Stalin refusing to answer the questions of Palaniswami till the latter proved his majority in the Assembly, DMK senior leader K. Ponmudi issued a statement lashing out at Palaniswami for using government functions to speak politics.

Listing the misdeeds of Palaniswami government, the former minister said the government failed on Neet, ordered lathi charge on Kathiramangalam protesters and filed cases on them, besides arresting student Valarmathi under the Goondas Act. Palaniswamir was responsible for the Neduvasal protest and was unable to get Cauvery water for cultivation, he said.

Accusing Palaniswami of running a government without a majority, Ponmudi alleged that the Chief Minister was allowing petro chemical projects in cultivable lands and converting them into deserts. He charged the state government with rampant corruption and 25 to 40 per cent commission in tenders. 

Ponmudi asked Palaniswami to answer DMK by arranging party meetings instead of using government functions.

Tags: mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 must dos during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UDF announces candidate for Vengara bypoll to Assembly

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

TMC abolishes VP post, Mukul Roy holds no party rank anymore

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Mukul Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders. (Photo: PTI/File)

Edappadi K Palaniswamy calls meet to decide date for Sasikala ouster

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: TTV Dinakaran meets Sasikala on birthday

Parappana Agrahara central jail

Telangana: Congress to go door to door

Congress leader K. Jana Reddy suggested that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy should be continued as PCC chief till the polls (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham