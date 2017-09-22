Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for movement to protect federalism

CHENNAI: Accusing the RSS and BJP of trying to destroy the “spirit of federalism”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for continuation of protests and movements to protect federalism. Addressing the Federalism Conclave organised by VCK, Vijayan said though everyone speaks about the spirit of federalism, the reality is that the Centre can dismiss any state government if the government of the day wishes so.

“All powers are vested with the Central Government. CPI (M) has been victim of the Centre's anti-federalism activities. The first government that was dismissed in independent India is that of the CPI-M in 1959. Though the Government was in majority, the Centre misused its powers to dismiss the administration,” he said.

Maintaining that federalism is the spirit of the Constitution, he accused the RSS and BJP of trying to destroy federalism.

“The BJP-RSS is working overtime to destroy the spirit of federalism to ensure one-party rule in the country. This idea should be fought against,” he told the gathering.

The conference passed several resolution including urging the Union Government to abolish the post of Governor.