Kamal Haasan to join hands with Arvind Kejriwal in politics

CHENNAI: Actor-activist Kamal Haasan said he had travelled further on his ‘learning curve’ after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Alwarpet home here over lunch on Thursday when the star and the politician shared notes on their ‘common passions’— fighting corruption and communalism.

A highly placed source told Deccan Chronicle that the guest flew back to Delhi filled with not just good south Indian food but also with a “lot of mental fulfilment and happiness” as the multilingual star gave him very strong indications he would join his Aam Aadmi Party to strengthen his anti-corruption campaign that has been creating a big buzz in this part of the country — exciting the educated class while irritating vulnerable politicians.

The source said Kejriwal, who had his political teeth cut in Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement bringing the UPA-II Government to its knees, journeyed to Chennai “to personally invite Kamal to join hands with him to give a corruption-free and communalism-free India to future generations”. The Delhi CM took the initiative after keenly following every statement and tweet of the legendary actor these past few months, the source said.

“After the meeting, it appears that the purpose of visiting Chennai has been achieved since there were enough indications about Kamal ji accepting the invitation,” a senior AAP leader said.

He also said Kejriwal wants to capitalise on the “mass following” the star enjoys in Tamil Nadu, especially after he took on his latest avatar of anti-corruption crusader.

“The AAP is extremely happy with the meeting and is looking forward to have him on board,” the leader told DC. On his part, the star gave enough indications he was close to taking the final call. Kamal described his hour-long session with Kejriwal as part of his “learning curve” as he has been on “educational tourism asking anybody who is fighting against corruption and communalism to give me advice on how to go about my endeavour”.

“I am honoured that Kejriwal decided to visit my house. This house has been political since my father's time and I was the one who was away from politics. The purpose we got together here is singular - he has a national profile of fighting against corruption and communalism. And I also have a little reputation similar to that and it is no wonder that we decided to have a dialogue on the existing situation,” Kamal said.

Kamal shared a lively media interaction with Kejriwal where the two heaped praise on each other while straining every nerve to show they are 'made for each other' in the fight against corruption and communalism, and they would continue meeting and exchanging notes. “I was very happy when I learnt there are large number of people in this country who are honest; there are large number of people in this country who feel strongly against communalism and communal forces, which are going around in the country”, Kejriwal said, addressing the media after his host spoke.