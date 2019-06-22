Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 22 Jun 2019 AP takes over Praja ...
Nation, Politics

AP takes over Praja Vedika sought by N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 1:15 am IST
YSRC had said building, built on Krishna riverbed, was illegal; wanted it demolished.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: In a surprise move, the AP government took over the Praja Vedika, the building next to the residence of former chief minister and TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli. The government’s move has raised many eyebrows because the YSRC, when it was in the opposition, had alleged that the building was an illegal construction on the Krishna riverbed.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold his first collectors’ conference on Monday at Praja Vedika.

 

The government-owned Praja Vedika was used by Mr Naidu when he was Chief Minister to hold meetings with officials, host dignitaries and press conferences and government-related programmes. After the elections, he had written to Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking permission to use the premises to carry out his duties as leader of the Opposition.

Earlier, YSRC Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had said that after the party came to power, that government would evict Mr Naidu from his residence as it was constructed illegally on the riverbed for which notices were served earlier by the district administration. Mr Reddy has been fighting a legal battle on illegal constructions on the riverbed.

Officials from the state GAD department, revenue wing of the Guntur district and CRDA went to Praja Vedika on Friday afternoon and formally took over the premises. After the polls, Mr Naidu has been using Praja Vedika for party activities and to meet party workers coming from various parts of the state. The GAD and the CRDA officials asked the TD leaders to vacate the building and take away their material and other belongings.

Interestingly this happened when Mr Naidu is away in Europe on a holiday.

Government sources said that though it was initially decided to hold Monday’s collectors’ conference at the conference hall in the 5th block of the Secretariat, due to space constraints, it decided to take over Praja Vedika and hold the conference.

Reacting to the government decision, former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao criticised the government for taking over the Praja Vedika when Mr Naidu was away in Europe.  He condemned the government’s action and and said it had not followed norms and traditions.

...
Tags: praja vedika, n chandrababu naidu, ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A.K. Khan

Hyderabad: City nostalgic about festivals

“Don’t drive when you are sleepy.”

Cyberabad traffic cops use Pak cricket captain Sarfaraz’s yawn pic

Farmers are busy in agriculture operations as the weather improved after a long time.

Farmers start sowing cotton

Students of Valliammal college for women, Anna Nagar, perform yoga to mark Internationl yoga day. (Photo: DC)

Governor Banwarilal Purohit leads Yoga Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sujana Chowdary upsets BJP leaders with entry

Y.S. Chowdary

Ganta Srinivasa Rao plans coup in Andhra Pradesh

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

TD MLC claims ‘threat call’ from Sujana

Y.S. Chowdary

T Harish Rao gives full credit to K Chandrasekhar Rao

T Harish Rao

Devendra Fadnavis: KLIP will change Telangana

Devendra Fadnavis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham