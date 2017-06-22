Nation, Politics

Presidential polls: Meira Kumar made scapegoat by Congress, claims BJP

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
He questioned why Congress did not nominate Meira Kumar when it was in a position to ensure her victory to the top office.
BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress has made Meira Kumar "scapegoat" by fielding her as the Opposition's presidential candidate, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday and questioned why the party did not nominate her when it was in a position to get her elected to the highest office.

"When the Congress had the opportunity to elect a Dalit president; when they were in power, they did not find Meira Kumar suitable. But when the defeat of the opposition candidate is certain they have fielded her as a scapegoat,” BJP spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.

"This clearly shows that it has no commitment to elect leaders from marginalised sections to high offices and had decided to field her purely done as a token exercise," he further added.

The NDA has chosen Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader from the BJP, as its candidate and his victory is almost a foregone conclusion as the ruling bloc enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college with the support of parties like the AIADMK, the TRS and the JD(U).

Kumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram, was the unanimous choice of the 17 opposition parties at a meeting on Thursday.

Tags: bjp, meira kumar, g l v narsimha rao, presidential polls, congress, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Indian footballers come together to aid victims of Mizoram floods

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI), which all three players are a part of will play a charity match against Mizoram XI at I-League champion Aizwal FC’s home ground on July 1.(Photo: Twitter / PFA India)
 

Chinese student shocked to find a snake in her bowl of noodles

A not so welcome addition (Photo: YouTube)
 

After rift, Team India skipper Virat Kohli deletes ‘welcome’ tweet for Anil Kumble

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble enjoyed a successful captain-coach partnership, with India having a 70.59 per cent win percentage in Test cricket under them. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir, wife Natasha become proud parents of 2nd baby girl

“An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” wrote Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Major blow to Oppn as JD(U) extends support to NDA's prez candidate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Yes to Kovind no compromise, fight against Central laxity will continue: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)

Cattle trade ban does not apply to Goa: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing press conference in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Congress MLAs bay for Ugrappa’s blood

BJP and JD(S) MLCs after defeating the Congress’ no-confidence motion against legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy (Photo: DC)

‘Cash for MLAs’: DMK's plea to probe alleged payoffs to be heard on Monday

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham