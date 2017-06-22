Nation, Politics

Assembly poll: Telangana Cong's special focus to win 31 SC, ST seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Former minister stressed on the need for ‘Mission 31’ to recapture the segments by appointing polling station-wise committees.
Former Union Minister V. Kishore Chandra Deo
Hyderabad: AICC leaders, including former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo and AICC SC cell chairman and retired IAS officer Koppula Raju, stressed the need to promote more Congress workers in the SC, ST Reserved Assembly constituencies in the state to ensure that the Congress wins these segments in next elections. 

Participating in a training programme for Congress workers from the 31 Assembly constituencies reserved for SC and STs in the state held at a private function hall in Secunderabad, Mr Raju said that the fact the Congress did not win in all these constituencies, which had traditionally supporting the party, should be analysed and corrective measures taken. 

He said that of the 31 reserved constituencies, the Congress was able to win six in the last elections, but after the polls, three MLAs ditched the party and joined the ruling TRS. 

Mr Raju said that like in Punjab, Congress leaders in Telangana should also make special efforts to identify at least 3,000 party workers and mould them to grow as leaders so that the party regains its strength in these constituencies. 

He stressed on the need for ‘Mission 31’ to recapture the segments by appointing polling station-wise committees, meeting every single voter under the polling station and looking after their welfare so that they definitely vote for the Congress. 

He said a similar experiment was done in Punjab due to which the Congress bagged 20 of the 30 reserved seats. 

Mr Deo said similar efforts should be made in all Assembly segments, not just the reserved constituencies. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegations that the earlier Congress government did not do anything for the development of the country by asking, “If not the Congress, who built the major projects and infrastructure in the country?” 

Mr Deo said Congress workers need not be too despondent about the 2014 election debacle, but should always serve the common man.

