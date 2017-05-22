Nation, Politics

TDP doubts on Jagan-Modi meeting draws PMO’s ire

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 3:02 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:31 am IST
Modi had expressed his discontent on TD leaders questioning the appointment given to YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayawada: TD leaders’ ruckus on Jagan-Modi meeting had reached the premises of the Prime Minister’s Office. According to highly placed sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his discontent on TD leaders questioning the appointment given to YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

An important leader from BJP said, “Earlier, TD leaders had commented on the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation and now are directly criticising him. Its impact on the BJP-TD alliance will be seen in the near future.”

“Because of the TD’s unnecessary comments, the BJP’s image is degrading in public and they will definitely answer for this at the earliest,” he said.

TD leaders like Mr Babu Rajendra Prasad had demanded an explanation from the PM for giving appointment to Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing several criminal and corruption charges.

Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Atchennaidu and other senior ministers too commented on the decision of the Prime Minister.

A BJP senior leader said: “These comments and discussions were in the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the Prime Minister’s Office had confirmed the same by getting information from the party sources.”

“Even the PM has taken this seriously and questioned how they could comment on his decision. He also asked the PMO to find out whether it is the party’s decision or individual leaders’ decision to comment and question,” he added.

Another key leader from the BJP said that these comments and questions of the TD would definitely impact its ties with the BJP soon.

Even CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed his party leaders not to comment and question directly the PM, but to focus on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy keeping this schedule a secret.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Related Stories

YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy submits a memo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Modi, says will support President choice

YSRC chief was informed only on Tuesday of appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
11 May 2017 1:38 AM
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo)

TD fumes, attacks YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Modi meet

Mr Atchennaidu condemned the YSRC chief for saying that the CM’s foreign visits were “picnics”.
11 May 2017 1:44 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: CM didn’t visit Chamundeswari after 2006 bypoll, says H Vishwanath

Adagur H. Vishwanath

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicks off debate on KPCC chief

CM Siddaramaiah and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa at a programme organised by Karnataka Kuruhina Shetty Janajagruthi Mahasabha in Hassan on Sunday (Photo: KPN)

Andhra Pradesh: Kesineni Nani blames BJP for low win margin

Kesineni Nani

Rajinikanth will only float his own party: TNCC chief

Tamil 'Superstar' Rajinikanth (Photo: File)

TN govt now focusing on survival, will soon perform under OPS: Maitreyan

OPS camp leader V Maithreyan (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham