TDP doubts on Jagan-Modi meeting draws PMO’s ire

Vijayawada: TD leaders’ ruckus on Jagan-Modi meeting had reached the premises of the Prime Minister’s Office. According to highly placed sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his discontent on TD leaders questioning the appointment given to YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

An important leader from BJP said, “Earlier, TD leaders had commented on the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation and now are directly criticising him. Its impact on the BJP-TD alliance will be seen in the near future.”

“Because of the TD’s unnecessary comments, the BJP’s image is degrading in public and they will definitely answer for this at the earliest,” he said.

TD leaders like Mr Babu Rajendra Prasad had demanded an explanation from the PM for giving appointment to Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is facing several criminal and corruption charges.

Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Atchennaidu and other senior ministers too commented on the decision of the Prime Minister.

A BJP senior leader said: “These comments and discussions were in the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the Prime Minister’s Office had confirmed the same by getting information from the party sources.”

“Even the PM has taken this seriously and questioned how they could comment on his decision. He also asked the PMO to find out whether it is the party’s decision or individual leaders’ decision to comment and question,” he added.

Another key leader from the BJP said that these comments and questions of the TD would definitely impact its ties with the BJP soon.

Even CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed his party leaders not to comment and question directly the PM, but to focus on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy keeping this schedule a secret.