Nation, Politics

Inform people about Modi govt's successes: Shah to BJP spokespersons

PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 9:37 am IST
The BJP chief also said that the Modi government has delivered in all fields, from launching to satellites to giving LPG cylinders to poor.
BJP chief Amit Shah
 BJP chief Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government has delivered in all fields, from launching satellites into space to providing LPG cylinders to the poor, as he asked party leaders to inform the masses about its "successes".

In his inaugural address at a national workshop for party's spokespersons drawn from across the country, he said the government has worked a lot to uplift and empower the poor, Dalits and the backwards and it was now the spokespersons' job to reach out to the masses with this.

The workshop comes ahead of an over 20-day-long event the party will launch from May 26 to mark the government's third anniversary.

Senior BJP leaders and ministers, including general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal besides the party's media head Anil Baluni, addressed the over 200 leaders.

The BJP president will leave for Telangana on Tuesday as part of his 95-day tour across the country to strengthen the organisation.

Sending out a message, he will pay floral tributes to the late party secretary in the state, Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, who was gunned down by Naxals in 1999.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, narendra modi government, bjp meet for spokespersons
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s thinnest hologram paves path to new 3D world

Being able to integrate holography with everyday electronics would make screen size irrelevant. (Image: RMIT)
 

NASA plans emergency spacewalk on International Space Station

Photo courtesy of NASA
 

Web-connected devices are vulnerable: Cyber specialists

(Representational image)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sindhanur MLA Badarli’s son sweeps Karnataka Youth Congress polls

The pamphlet shows Badarli was the prime sponsor of an event organised by Hindu Jagaran Vedike of Ballari division

Congress, JD(S) couldn’t digest my breakfast at Dalit’s house, says BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa

Siddaramaiah didn’t visit Chamundeswari after 2006 bypoll, says Adagur Vishwanath

Adagur H. Vishwanath

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicks off debate on KPCC chief

CM Siddaramaiah and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa at a programme organised by Karnataka Kuruhina Shetty Janajagruthi Mahasabha in Hassan on Sunday (Photo: KPN)

Andhra Pradesh: Kesineni Nani blames BJP for low win margin

Kesineni Nani
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham