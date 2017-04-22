Nation, Politics

Open invite to Harish Rao defers KT Rama Rao’s elevation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 2:32 am IST
TRS leaders see no chances of the party party elevating Mr Rama Rao at least till the 2019 elections.
IT and municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao with minister for irrigation, marketing & legislative affairs, T. Harish Rao, at Kompally on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: There were no political surprises at the TRS’ plenary meeting as was widely speculated in party circles.

Rumours were doing the rounds in party circles that party chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would announce the elevation of his son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao as working president of the party while addressing the plenary session. However, no such announcement came from the TRS party president during the plenary session.

The rumours gained momentum especially after Mr Rama Rao started holding public meetings in districts for the last few days to highlight the achievements of the TRS government during the last three years.

TRS leaders opined that the Chief Minister might have felt that the elevation of Mr Rama Rao would invite unnecessary troubles for the TRS in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2019, which are just two years away.

Opposition parties are already playing mind games over the Chief Minister’s nephew and irrigation minister T. Harish Rao  by talking about purported differences between Mr Rama Rao and Mr Harish over his elevation.

In this backdrop, the TRS leaders see no chances of the party party elevating Mr Rama Rao at least till the 2019 elections.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

