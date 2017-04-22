Nation, Politics

No vote-bank politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies ‘Muslim sanctity’ remark

ANI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
He had earlier received a lot of flak for his remark that Muslims do not vote for the BJP despite the Centre giving them 'proper sanctity'.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday clarified his controversial ‘Muslim sanctity’ comment, saying that the government does not believe in vote bank politics.

He had earlier received a lot of flak for his statement that Muslims do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite the Centre giving them 'proper sanctity'.

"Our government firmly believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and when we say that, we don't take into account any consideration of vote bank politics. The government of Narendra Modi is wedded for the development of all and that's what we are doing; be it Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs, be it any part of the people of the India. We are wedded for the complete development of all," Prasad said.

Highlighting the example of Imran Khan, a Sanskrit teacher from Alwar in Rajasthan, who was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at Wembley in 2015, the Union Minister asserted that so many young Muslims are doing well and that the Centre was doing everything to help them prosper.

"We are committed to make India a country of inclusion and development," he added.

Making it clear that the BJP does not believe in vote bank politics, Prasad added that the Centre believes in all round development without being affected by vote bank considerations.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Union Minister's statement as 'unfortunate', stating that it's not Ravi Shankar Prasad who has given Muslims proper sanctity but the Constitution.

Owaisi said, "We gave them sanctity? Who are 'We'? It is the Constitution that has given rights, our rights are protected under that."

Asserting that the Constitution is supreme, Owaisi said that Ravi Shankar's work is to implement those constitutional rights.

"In a democracy like India, we have got full freedom to choose our leaders. Ravi Shankar needs to understand that the Constitution is supreme," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said he saw no reason why someone should feel that a particular segment of society is unable to vote for them.

"I see no reason why someone should feel that a particular segment of society is unable to vote for them. We should see who does not vote for us and find why, and see if it can be addressed. Don't know from where 'sanctity' has come in," Khurshid commented.

Chiming in the case, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury reminded Prasad that 'sanctity' to Muslims is not charity.

Yechury wondered, "What do you mean by sanctity? Is the law minister doing charity by giving sanctity? The sanctity is provided by the Indian constitution. It is not charity of any minister. Let them not talk in these terms because there is very unbecoming of being a minister."

While addressing a function in New Delhi on Friday, Prasad said that the BJP, which is ruling the country and has its own 13 chief ministers, didn't victimise any Muslim despite knowing they don't vote for BJP.

"Have we victimised any Muslim gentleman working in industry or service? Have we dismissed them? We don't get Muslim votes. I acknowledge very clearly, but have we given them proper sanctity or not?" Prasad told the gathering.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, bjp, muslim community
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lt Governor 'fires 1 bullet at me' every day: Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of Baijal ordering recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP which was

Don’t make India to ‘Hindia’: MK Stalin lashes out at PM for ‘Hindi imposition’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Lead by example: Rahul takes dig at Modi for advice on social media usage

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Is M B Patil Siddaramaiah’s pick for KPCC chief?

Karnataka Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.

Maharashtra: For the first time in 10 yrs, BJP wins Latur civic polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham