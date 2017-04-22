Nation, Politics

Lead by example: Rahul takes dig at Modi for advice on social media usage

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Earlier, Modi had told babus on Friday not to use social media for self-promotion or spend too much time online.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his advice to bureaucrats asking them not to use social media for self-promotion, saying he should lead them by example.

"Leading by example is clearly overrated," the Congress vice-president said on Twitter, after Modi told babus on Friday not to use social media for self-promotion or spend too much time online.

The prime minister actively uses the social media to connect with the public and is the most followed leader on Twitter and Instagram in the country.

Modi had said yesterday that he does not lack the political will required to carry out reforms and rather has an "extra bit" even as he exhorted bureaucrats to break silos and work together as a team to perform and transform the country.

Addressing civil servants, Modi had said they do not need to be afraid of any consequences for taking fast decisions as he will stand behind the officers taking honest decisions in public interest.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, social media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

