Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Is M B Patil Siddaramaiah’s pick for KPCC chief?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2017, 3:50 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 3:51 am IST
Mr Siddaramaiah seems to be determined to get Dr G. Parameshwar removed from the PCC president post.
Karnataka Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.
 Karnataka Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.

Bengaluru: Water resources minister, M.B. Patil who has emerged as the blue-eyed boy of chief minister, Siddaramaiah, may emerge as the dark horse for the KPCC president post. Mr Siddaramaiah who is likely to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi soon, may pitch for Mr Patil for the PCC president post.

Mr Siddaramaiah seems to be determined to get Dr G. Parameshwar removed from the PCC president post. Mr Patil, a Lingayat from north Karnataka, fits into chief minister, Siddaramaiah’s scheme of things. Earlier, Mr Siddaramaiah had pitched for S.R. Patil who was dropped from the cabinet. Mr M.B. Patil, who runs a chain of educational institutions in Vijayapura, has deep pockets and his appointment to PCC during election time would make sense, a party insider said.

Tags: siddaramaiah, m.b. patil, kpcc, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

US: Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. (Photo: Verdant Me) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: For the first time in 10 yrs, BJP wins Latur civic polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK merger: Team OPS announces panel to hold talks with Palanisamy

Rebel AIADMK faction leader O Paneerselvam

BJP pulls up Siddaramaiah for calling Mandya SP 'useless fellow'

The BJP workers blocked Siddaramaiah's official vehicle and waved black flags at him, demanding waiver for farmers' loans. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Congress leaders fight for party’s district posts

Irked by the unruly scenes, AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia criticised the Karimnagar district leaders for ditching the party by not properly organising the first public meeting of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2014, after the party-led Central government granted statehood to Telangana.

Telangana: TRS to showcase development

While IT minister K.T. Rama Rao is focussing on the TRS plenary in the city, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao is overseeing arrangements for public meeting at Warangal.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham