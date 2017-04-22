Karnataka: Is M B Patil Siddaramaiah’s pick for KPCC chief?

Bengaluru: Water resources minister, M.B. Patil who has emerged as the blue-eyed boy of chief minister, Siddaramaiah, may emerge as the dark horse for the KPCC president post. Mr Siddaramaiah who is likely to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi soon, may pitch for Mr Patil for the PCC president post.

Mr Siddaramaiah seems to be determined to get Dr G. Parameshwar removed from the PCC president post. Mr Patil, a Lingayat from north Karnataka, fits into chief minister, Siddaramaiah’s scheme of things. Earlier, Mr Siddaramaiah had pitched for S.R. Patil who was dropped from the cabinet. Mr M.B. Patil, who runs a chain of educational institutions in Vijayapura, has deep pockets and his appointment to PCC during election time would make sense, a party insider said.