Nation, Politics

Heated exchange in TN House over placing budget copy at Jaya memorial

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2017, 6:13 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 10:44 am IST
DMK's Stalin said taking the budget outside the Secretariat before it was tabled in the Assembly went against House tradition.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar paying respects at the memorial of the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa prior to presenting his first budget for the financial year 2017-18 in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar paying respects at the memorial of the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa prior to presenting his first budget for the financial year 2017-18 in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Assembly witnessed heated exchange between Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin and Finance minister D. Jayakumar on the latter's action of placing the budget copy before the burial place of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa before presenting it in the House.

DMK MLA Udhayasooriyan raised the issue, during the budget discussion and said in the days of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai , the budget could be carried in a small bag. He went on to make a remark that was objected by the ruling party members and expunged by Speaker P. Dhanapal.

Jayakumar, who replied to the DMK member said the total budget amount was about Rs 3,000 during the days of Anna and the budget has come to about Rs 1.5 crore.

He also said the fiscal deficit in the state budget is high since the DMK which was in the Centre for three terms did not obtain what is needed for the state.

At this juncture, Stalin intervened and said the minister should answer the specific charge of the DMK member and said it is not proper to take out the budget copy before tabling it in the House. “Who gave the right to take out the budget for Jayakumar”, he asked.

Stalin also listed some of the achievements of the DMK and said asked the minister to answer the specific question of the MLA. Jayakumar said taking the budget outside is not wrong and the only condition is that it should be kept as a secret. Seeking the blessings of a leader would not amount to breaking the budget secrecy, he said.

When 'Mafoi' K. Pandiarajan, from the OPS group also rose to support Stalin's views, Jayakumar alleged that the DMK and OPS group had a working arrangement between them. He also made another charge on the DMK which was expunged following strong opposition by Stalin.

Tags: mk stalin, d. jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Finance minister D. Jayakumar at late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's memorial, before presenting the budget on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

TN Budget: Progressive and growth-oriented, says various industry associations

Only the pump-sets manufacturers have termed it as below expectation.
17 Mar 2017 6:58 AM

World Gallery

Government records show that in 1980, just 1% of India’s rural areas had access to safe, usable water.

As India marks World Water Day, clean and safe water still a challenege in country
A body lies in a blanket at the site of a mass grave containing some two dozen people, many of them children, in an area recently re-taken from Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

The innocent victims of war-torn Middle east countries
Norwegian surfer Tommy gives a surfing lesson to beginners in Flakstad, near Unstad.

Fun time: Surfers enjoy, ride waves along Northern Atlantic Ocean
Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Shah Rukh’s Mannat gets haunted by a ghost, but he wants to kiss her

Screengrabs from the video posted on Facebook.
 

Watch | Red iPhone 7 Plus unboxing

(Image: Apple)
 

Here’s why Indian railways will use drones

(Representational image)
 

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is world's richest man again

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is world's richest man again.
 

Man stops fight between two teenagers, video goes viral

The clip starts with a fistfight in Atlantic City between two boys as other youths record it on their phones. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)The video has been viewed more than 24 million times since being posted on Facebook on Monday.
 

Doctors remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

The left wall of the woman's chest, including the breast,had to be reconstructed as the tumour had left a gaping hole there. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘TDP means Temporary Development Party’: YSRC in AP Assembly

Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy

Cong to file disqualification petition against Vishwajeet Rane

Vishwajeet Rane. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Will Jaitley fall ill tomorrow, asks Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File photo)

On Day 2, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi for meeting with Modi, President

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: Diarygate rocks council again

K.S. Eshwarappa (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham