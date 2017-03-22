Nation, Politics

After 50 yrs in Cong, former K’taka CM SM Krishna joins BJP; praises Modi

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Krishna said ‘they have taken the country to great heights.’
BJP President Amit Shah greets former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna who joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah greets former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna who joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, who had quit the party in January, today formally joined the BJP at its headquarters here.

He joined the BJP at a programme in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and other key leaders.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, he said "they have taken the country to great heights."

"I am grateful today that I am joining the party which was led by the great leaders. I see great India emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ably supported by the party President Amit Shah," he told reporters after joining the party.

Krishna said that these two leaders "have taken the country to great heights and this is not an exaggeration."

Earlier this year, Krishna has resigned from the Congress and also served as the Karnataka Chief Minister between 1999 and 2004.

He had also served as the Maharashtra Governor and even had a stint as the country's external affairs minister during the UPA government.

Tags: sm krishna, bjp, congress, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna addresses a press conference. (Photo: AP)

In 3 years, fortunes dipped, SM Krishna became irrelevant for Congress leaders

After Mr Krishna resigned, none of the Congress leaders, even those who were close to him once, met him.
02 Feb 2017 3:55 AM
Former CM S.M. Krishna and CM Siddaramaiah

Sidelined, snubbed, SM Krishna had no option

Krishna was miffed with Siddaramaiah for constantly ignoring him over several matters since May 2013 when the party came to power.
04 Feb 2017 4:39 AM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No issue if permissible, will change his portfolio if needed: Capt on Sidhu’s TV show

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Vaghela wants strategist Prashant Kishor for Gujarat polls

Congress leader Shankarsinh Vaghela (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Unhappy AAP leaders from Bihar, UP may shift to JD(U)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)

UP CM orders for swift action after man tweets seeking justice in molestation case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul must be made Congress chief, Sonia can become 'mentor': Aiyar

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham