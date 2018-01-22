search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders massive surveys on performance of TRS govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Jan 22, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Based on the reports, the CM will plan his strategy on government, party, and MLA/MP’s future performance.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has, for the first time, engaged three private agencies to conduct separate large-scale surveys on the performance of the TRS government, the party and the MLAs/MPs across the state.

In all the earlier surveys, there were around 250 to 300 respondents from each Assembly segment, which totals 35,000 respondents. This time, the surveys will gather opinions from 3,000 persons from each Assembly segment, taking the total sample to around 3.5 lakh for each survey agency and all the three agencies put together it will cross one million.

 

These three simultaneous surveys will gather information on the performance of various government schemes, such as whether they are reaching people or not, what more they need from the government etc.

Survey is key for tickets
Second will be an assessment on the performance of the TRS party — whether it is active or not, whether the party leaders are visiting their constituencies, whether any change is required in party policies etc.

Third, the survey will assess the performance of each MLA/ MP as to their functioning, tours of their constituencies, attending to the problems of people, whether they are capable of winning from the segment again or not.

Sources said crores of rupees are being spent on conducting these surveys. The survey reports are likely to reach the Chief Minister by January end. “Based on the reports, the Chief Minister will plan his strategy on government, party, and MLA/MP’s future performance. He had announced earlier that 99 per cent of the present MLAs/MPs will be fielded again in the coming elections, but now a decision will be made after the survey report comes in,” said a key source.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS to unseat 30 per cent MLAs for 2019 polls


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State of play: Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

It’s happening! The revolving door is here. And post the February vote-on-account budget, when the trio of parties sit down and decide on tickets, will be when all doors will slam shut.

Governor praises K Chandrasekhar Rao on Kaleshwaram project

E.S.L Narasimhan said on Saturday that Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should now on be called as ‘Kaleshwaram Chandrasekhar Rao’ for turning the dream of constructing the gigantic irrigation project into reality.

K T Rama Rao asks Smriti to help out Sircilla weavers

Mr Rao said that there had been a substantial improvement in the powerloom sector provided in Erode (Tamil Nadu) and Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) after the cluster was set-up.

Telanagana PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy picks nominees for Assembly elections

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy may not get Munugode, which goes to Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

Kin welcome Kamal Haasan's journey from APJ Abdul Kalam's home

Kamal Haasan’s foray into formal politics with the launch of a new political party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham